Contrasting Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $118.57 million 0.15 -$65.92 million ($17.11) -0.83 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.86 million ($1.12) -4.14

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acorda Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 164.01%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acorda Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -14.35% -21.45% -4.25% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.86% -22.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Acorda Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The company's product pipeline includes Cimaglermin alfa (GGF2), a member of neuregulin growth factor family which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for recovery of neurological injury, as well as to enhance heart function in animal models of heart failure. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

