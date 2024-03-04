Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

ARR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$9.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 116.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of C$282.96 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.95. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.74.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.