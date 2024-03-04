Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.45. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$107.08.

TSE:NA opened at C$106.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$102.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$95.58. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$108.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

