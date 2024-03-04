Cormark Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.63.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$32.46 on Monday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$31.51 and a twelve month high of C$39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

