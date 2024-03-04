Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 211.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.72. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Design Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.