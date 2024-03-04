Corton Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Corton Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSKE. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 325 Capital LLC increased its position in Daseke by 67.9% during the third quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,422,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 575,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Daseke by 408.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Daseke during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Daseke by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Price Performance

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

