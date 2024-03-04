Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,738,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Articles

