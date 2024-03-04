Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Corton Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Inotiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inotiv by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Inotiv by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 239,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inotiv

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 47,966 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $149,653.92. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,694.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Inotiv Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.26 million. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

