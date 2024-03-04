Corton Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,527 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,564,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,481,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

MCRB opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

