Corton Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Corton Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 480,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 410,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,143,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 904,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALLO opened at $4.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $831.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

