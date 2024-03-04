Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 768,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 14,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $298,196.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $221,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 36,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $757,702.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,236.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $4,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth about $741,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Couchbase by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Couchbase by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

