Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $181.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,530,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,260,000 after purchasing an additional 105,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,710,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,152,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.