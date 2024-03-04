Critical Contrast: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) versus Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA)

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) and Williston (OTCMKTS:WHCA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zoetis and Williston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoetis 27.43% 51.25% 17.58% Williston N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoetis and Williston’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoetis $8.54 billion 10.23 $2.34 billion $5.07 37.64 Williston N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Williston.

89.5% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zoetis and Williston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Williston 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoetis currently has a consensus target price of $224.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Zoetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zoetis is more favorable than Williston.

Volatility and Risk

Zoetis has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williston has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoetis beats Williston on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers parasiticides; vaccines; anti-infectives; other pharmaceutical products; dermatology; and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products and laboratory; and other non-pharmaceutical products. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Williston

(Get Free Report)

Williston Holding Company, Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.