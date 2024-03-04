Critical Review: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Free Report) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp 8.63% 9.48% 0.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berkshire Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

58.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp $324.30 million 1.63 $27.98 million $0.64 18.72

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Berkshire Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; individual retirement accounts; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

