Critical Survey: VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VeriSign and Venus Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VeriSign 0 1 1 0 2.50 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

VeriSign currently has a consensus price target of $241.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

VeriSign has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VeriSign and Venus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VeriSign $1.49 billion 13.25 $817.60 million $7.92 24.65 Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares VeriSign and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VeriSign 54.74% -46.56% 43.49% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VeriSign beats Venus Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

