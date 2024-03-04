Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $101.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.23.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Crown stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

