CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 112.71%.

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

