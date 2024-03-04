CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 319,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,756,000 after buying an additional 102,477 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,169,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,957,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,742,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,842,000 after buying an additional 165,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 361,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 171,272 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

