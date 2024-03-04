Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

DAN opened at $12.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. Dana has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Dana by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

