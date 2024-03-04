Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,769,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,051,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.
Danakali Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBMSF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Danakali has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
Danakali Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Danakali
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.