Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $171.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

