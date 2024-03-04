Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

