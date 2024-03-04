Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 8,901,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.7 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.25 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

