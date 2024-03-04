Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

