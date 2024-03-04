Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DROOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Deliveroo Stock Up 4.8 %

Deliveroo Company Profile

Shares of DROOF stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

