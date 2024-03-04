Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00-22.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.48 billion.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

