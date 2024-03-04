Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Denison Mines Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.68. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

