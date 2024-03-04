DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

