DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

