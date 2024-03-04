DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

