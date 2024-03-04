Desjardins Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$243.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$210.00 to C$243.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$233.00 to C$239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$231.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP Global

WSP Global Stock Up 1.6 %

WSP opened at C$218.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$196.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$191.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The company has a market cap of C$27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$164.32 and a 52 week high of C$221.39.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.