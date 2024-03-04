Desjardins Comments on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report released on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of GRP.U opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

