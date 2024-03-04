Desjardins Trims Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Target Price to C$92.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$94.00 to C$92.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.57.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of SJ stock opened at C$72.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$49.17 and a 12 month high of C$85.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$74.26.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Insider Activity at Stella-Jones

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.32, for a total value of C$291,600.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

