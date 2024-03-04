Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DM

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

DM opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Desktop Metal by 37.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.