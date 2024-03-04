Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile



Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

