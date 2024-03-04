DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 548 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $181.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

