Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Diodes Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,756,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
