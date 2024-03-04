Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Diodes Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $30,756,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 478.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after acquiring an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,866,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diodes by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

