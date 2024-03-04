DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocGo in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCGO. TheStreet cut DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.11 million, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DocGo by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,029,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 373,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DocGo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,804,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in DocGo by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,392,000 after buying an additional 1,705,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,757,000 after buying an additional 709,553 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocGo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 347,984 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

