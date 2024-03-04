DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $54.58 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 218.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,791 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

