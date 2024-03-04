Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 134,512 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $82.35 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

