Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $149.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $1,773,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.2 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.