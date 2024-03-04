Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.92.

Shares of DBM opened at C$8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$707.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.54. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$5.96 and a 1 year high of C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

