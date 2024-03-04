Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Cut by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $447.23 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day moving average is $392.96.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

