DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Cut to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.94.

Shares of DV stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 406,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after purchasing an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 577,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

