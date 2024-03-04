Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $80.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

