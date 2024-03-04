DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of DraftKings worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.48.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 241,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $8,821,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,107,189 shares in the company, valued at $113,412,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

