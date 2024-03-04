DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DHT.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.61. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$15.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

