DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.83.

DHT.UN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.61. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.16 and a 12-month high of C$15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

