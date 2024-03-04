DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for DTE Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $108.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

