Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives $62.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 61.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,068,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $13,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDST Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDST Capital LLC now owns 268,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 188,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

